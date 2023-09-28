Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 18,582 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

