Brady Family Wealth LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brady Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,260,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,398. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

