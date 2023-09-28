Brady Family Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.4% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $207.77. 322,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,028. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

