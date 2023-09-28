The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 4.1% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 619,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.60. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

