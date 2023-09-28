Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 124.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.79. 53,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $524.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.86 and its 200-day moving average is $479.38.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.