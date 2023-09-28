Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.