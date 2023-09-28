Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of -157.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

