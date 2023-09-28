PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $72.92 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

