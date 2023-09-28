Eastern Bank Has $18.54 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 769,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.56. 136,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,236. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

