Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,371 shares of company stock worth $21,025,565,827. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $549.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $521.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $530.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

