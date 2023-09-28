NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $60.00 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

