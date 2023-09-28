Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 62,460 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.05. 3,287,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,593,813. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

