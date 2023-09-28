Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

