Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,398 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.61.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

