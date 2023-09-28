Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 248.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Walt Disney
In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walt Disney Price Performance
Walt Disney stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $118.18.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Further Reading
