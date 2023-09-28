Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.0% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,841 shares of company stock valued at $155,120,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $202.73 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

