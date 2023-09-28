Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $263.64 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.42.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

