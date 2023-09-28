Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 604 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

