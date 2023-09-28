Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 52,540 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $231.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average is $219.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

