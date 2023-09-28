Golden State Equity Partners Has $2.68 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $263.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

