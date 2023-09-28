Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

