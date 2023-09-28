Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.41 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.60. 111,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

