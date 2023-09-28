Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $92.87. 468,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,429. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

