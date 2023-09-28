General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,024. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

