ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,084,000 after buying an additional 319,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.29. 255,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

