Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $566.20. 635,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,533. The company has a market cap of $250.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.