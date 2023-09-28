West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $498.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.89. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

