Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,979 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intuit by 220.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after buying an additional 682,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.19.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.96. 133,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,569. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

