Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $2.86-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-$16.47 EPS.

INTU stock opened at $507.74 on Thursday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $554.19.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

