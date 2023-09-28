Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $2.86-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-$16.47 EPS.
Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %
INTU stock opened at $507.74 on Thursday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $554.19.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.