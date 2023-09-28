Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

