Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $392.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.42 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.