Eastern Bank Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 921,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.