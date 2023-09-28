Weaver Consulting Group Has $5.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average is $158.41.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.