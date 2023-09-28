Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

VLO stock opened at $143.95 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

