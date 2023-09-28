Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,183 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,700,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

