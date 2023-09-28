Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 47 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.57 and a 200-day moving average of $397.42. Deere & Company has a one year low of $333.66 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

