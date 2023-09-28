Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.36 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $333.66 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.