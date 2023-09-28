TAP Consulting LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.
Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.
In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
