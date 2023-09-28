Denali Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 703,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

