The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

