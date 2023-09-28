Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 192,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,534 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 541,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,637,607,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

EMR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.