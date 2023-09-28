Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

