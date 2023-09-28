Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Seeyond grew its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.36.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $481.08 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $524.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

