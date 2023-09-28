Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

