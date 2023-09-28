Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.65.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $377.21. The company had a trading volume of 610,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,249. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

