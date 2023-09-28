Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 231 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

