Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1,279.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $519,286,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,042,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after purchasing an additional 486,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

NYSE:PH opened at $391.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $238.98 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

