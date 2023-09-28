Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 125 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

