Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $250.61 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

