Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 509 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

